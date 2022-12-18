Air rescue team with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department seen in this file photo from the department’s Facebook page (SBSD).

Two hikers and their dogs had to be airlifted off Mt. Baldy Sunday after getting stuck in steep, icy terrain, officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced.

Joseph and Janelle Rasich, along with their two dogs, became stuck and attempted to get back on a trail, but then slid approximately 20 feet, authorities said.

“They were able to stop their slide and remained in place. They called 911 on their cellular phone and requested help,” a department news release stated.

After locating the couple using GPS coordinates provided by the hikers, officials confirmed a hoist rescue would be necessary and requested the assistance of another sheriff’s helicopter, Air Rescue 306.

Two technical ice rescue team members were eventually lowered down to the trapped couple.

“Due to the terrain, the rescuers had to be hoisted below the hikers, then a rope rescue system was put in place to reach the hikers,” the release stated. “The rescuers used the rope system to safely lower the hikers to a clear area where they could be hoisted from.”

After the hikers and their dogs were placed into rescue harnesses, the SBSD crew hoisted one hiker and one dog at a time, taking them to a deputy at the San Antonio Dam.

There were no injuries reported by either hiker.