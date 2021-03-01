2 hit-and-run drivers sought after 60-year-old woman hit by 3 vehicles, killed in Sun Valley area

A 60-year-old woman died after being struck by three vehicles, including two that fled the scene, in the Sun Valley area late last week, police said Monday.

The victim was walking eastbound on Glenoaks Boulevard near Vinedale Avenue, outside a marked crosswalk, around 7:40 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

She landed on the road and was then hit by two other vehicles, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by responding Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Her name has not yet been released.

The Camry driver stopped and stayed at the scene, but the other two vehicles drove away without rendering aid, according to LAPD.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate the two hit-and-run vehicles and identity the drivers who were behind the wheel at the time. One of the vehicles is described as a dark gray SUV and the other only as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone who provides information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of either driver is eligible to receive a reward of up to $50,000, according to LAPD.

They are asking people with tips about the case to call Valley Traffic Division investigator Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117, or, during non-business hours and weekends to dial 877-527-3247.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by going to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.