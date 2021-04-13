2 horses recovering after deadly Ontario fireworks explosion

Two rescued horses are recovering following a massive fireworks explosion in Ontario last month that left two people dead and caused at least $3.2 million worth of damage.

The two frightened horses, named Lightning and Vavoom, were rescued by firefighters from the March 16 explosion and were turned over to the Inland Valley Humane Society.

Greta Hitzeman works alongside the Humane Society and runs a ranch a few miles away from the site of the blaze. Lightning and Vavoom are spending their days recovering there.

Vavoom had major injuries to her face and a huge mass in her mouth, Hitzeman said.

“When I first saw her, I almost cried. I thought, she’s not gonna make it,” Hitzeman recalls, adding that she’ll need a costly surgery.

And treatment for Lightning will likely involve skin grafts.

Hitzeman says she won’t give up, and after all the horses have endured, she wants to give them a chance at a better life.

Hitzeman’s niece started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for vet bills.