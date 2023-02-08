Aftermath of a crash involving a Metrolink train and a pickup truck in San Bernardino on Feb. 8, 2023. (San Bernardino Police)

Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said.

Images from the scene show the crash left the truck in a mangled mess, sending debris strewn across the railroad.

Officers say the truck driver was traveling eastbound towards the tracks at an “unsafe speed.”

The driver “failed to stop for the guard crossing arm and collided into the Metrolink train which was traveling Eastbound,” authorities said.

Both the truck driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition, police said.

Only one Metrolink passenger suffered minor injuries after the crash, officials confirmed.