Two people were hospitalized after driving off a Malibu cliff along Pacific Coast Highway on Feb. 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Three people were hospitalized after driving off a Malibu cliffside on Wednesday night.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened on the 25800 block of West Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon Drive, confirmed the Lost Hills Watch Command.

Authorities say the crash sent one of the vehicles off PCH and over a cliffside.

Sky5 images show a vehicle went that landed on the beachfront area near a lifeguard station. The collision left the vehicle completely destroyed.

Los Angeles County Fire crews responded to the scene where two people were rescued and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles appear to be involved, officials said.

It’s unclear what initially caused the violent crash. The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation.