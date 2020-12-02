2 hospitalized after falling unconscious at Vernon food processing plant; facility evacuated

Workers were evacuated from a food processing plant in Vernon after two employees became unconscious Tuesday night, officials said.

Authorities were called around 7 p.m. after the two workers were discovered unconscious at Golden West Food Group, located at 4401 S. Downey Road, according to Los Angeles County fire Capt. Ron Haralson.

First responders discovered the two employees in an area where they had been working known as a “cold room,” the captain said.

Haralson said the workers had been “doing what they normally do” before being rendered unconscious.

The pair were immediately moved to a different area then taken to a nearby hospital. No information was available on their condition Tuesday night.

About 15 to 20 other employees at the facility were evacuated as a precaution, Haralson said.

A hazardous materials crew was at the scene Tuesday night, working to determine the exact cause behind the workers’ medical condition.

No further details were available.