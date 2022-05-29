Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire inside a Culver City bar Saturday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s walked into a bar on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. and began shooting at the bar’s security guards.

The security guards returned fire, police said, striking the shooter and a bystander.

The shooter and the bystander were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Both were in stable condition Saturday night, LAPD officials said.

No other suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting which is being investigated by the LAPD. The Culver City Police Department provided traffic control during the shooting investigation.