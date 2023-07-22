A head-on crash in Oxnard sent two people to area hospitals on Friday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on the westbound side of the 34 Freeway east of Wood Road around 5:15 p.m.

Responding officers found two wrecked vehicles – a 1995 Nissan and a 2021 Jeep – at the scene, with both drivers sustaining moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Jorge Alvarez, 70, of Van Nuys, while the Jeep driver was only identified as a 32-year-old individual from Searcy, Arkansas, CHP said.

Alvarez was airlifted to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries, while the Arkansas native was taken to St. John’s Hospital with moderate injuries.

The westbound span of the 34 Freeway was closed for approximately two hours while CHP investigated the collision and cleared the roadway of debris.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Area Office at 805-662-2640.