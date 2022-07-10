L.A. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a house party in Quartz Hill on July 10, 2022 (Allen Hoffman)

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night after they were shot during a house party in the Antelope Valley.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on the 4200 block of Parkmont Drive in Quartz Hill, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials say a large party was taking place when gunshot rang out. Two people inside were shot during the altercation.

Four people who have been identified as suspects fled the scene and remain outstanding. Their ages range from 17 to 21, LASD officials said.

The two injured people were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.