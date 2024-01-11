Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash outside a popular Malibu restaurant Thursday night.

Authorities received reports of the crash near Duke’s Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road at around 8:43 p.m.

Arriving emergency crews found two injured victims. One person was trapped inside an overturned vehicle and required extrication. That person was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim from a different vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance for treatment.

Sky5 images showed an overturned vehicle came to a stop between a signal light pole and a fence barrier right next to the restaurant’s street sign and parking lot.

Two people were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash outside Duke’s Malibu restaurant on Jan. 11, 2024. (KTLA)

The car containing the second victim had serious front-end damage and was stopped just down the road from the restaurant’s entrance.

It’s unclear what caused the multi-vehicle crash as authorities remain on the scene to clear the debris. Traffic was backed up for some distance and roads in the area were closed.

The victims’ identities were not released as the crash remains under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.