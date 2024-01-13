Two people were hospitalized after shots rang out near a popular local bar in Orange County early Saturday morning.

The victims were only identified as two adult men by the Orange Police Department.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a bar on the 200 block of W. Chapman Avenue in Old Towne Orange. Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds at a parking lot next to Paul’s Cocktails.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but some witnesses reported an argument of some sort before gunshots were fired.

Paul’s Cocktails bar in Old Towne Orange, California. (Google Earth)

A parking lot next to Paul’s Cocktails bar in Old Towne Orange, California. (Google Earth)

A parking lot next to Paul’s Cocktails bar in Old Towne Orange, California. (Google Earth)

Old Towne Orange dining and shopping district in Orange, California. (Google Earth)

The suspected shooter, described only as an adult man, was located in the area and taken into custody, police said.

A handgun was also found on the suspect. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail. The two victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange Police detectives at 714-744-7571.