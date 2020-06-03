2 hospitalized in Broadway-Manchester shooting that prompted officers to open fire; 3 detained following pursuit: LAPD

Three people are in custody and two are in the hospital following a shooting in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles that authorities said prompted officers to open fire and ended in a pursuit Wednesday morning.

The incident began shortly after midnight when officers in the area of West 87th Street and South Broadway heard gunshots and went to investigate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers found themselves involved in a shooting in progress and opened fire as well, the LAPD stated on Twitter.

It was unclear how many officers opened fire, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Moments later, a vehicle left the area at a “high rate of speed” and officers went in pursuit, Ramirez said.

Two people bailed out of the car during the chase and were quickly taken into custody, according to police.

The driver continued on until crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street in the South Park neighborhood, the Police Department stated.

The driver was then taken into custody.

A total of three people, possibly connected to the shooting, are being detained, Ramirez said.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the initial location and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, the LAPD’s tweet stated.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Investigators are still searching for any additional witnesses or victims.