2 O.C. far-right activists were at Capitol during riot, posted videos to social media

At least two Huntington Beach far-right activists were at the U.S. Capitol Building last week when it was stormed by a pro-Trump mob protesting the presidential election results.

Kristopher Dreww and Michelle Peterson each posted videos on their social media accounts on Jan. 6, the day Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, delaying the counting of electoral votes and the certification of the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. The videos have since been deleted.

Huntington Beach Police Department interim Chief Julian Harvey said Monday that authorities were aware of the two activists and would help the FBI with information if necessary.

Dreww, a stylist who owns Hair by Kristopher Dreww and calls himself “the Adorable Deplorable” online, posted a video to his YouTube page from his hotel room in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 that he had “just got back from storming the Capitol.” It has since gone viral.

