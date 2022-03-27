Two children were hurt after they were struck by a car in Sylmar Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The collision at about 4:30 p.m. was between a car and a bicycle in the 13300 block of West Bombay Street, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officer Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department, however, said the vehicle struck two pedestrians, who were taken from the scene by an ambulance.

The two children are in “at least” serious condition after the crash, the LAFD added.