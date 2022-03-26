The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to get two people to the hospital after their car crashed into a wash in Mission Hills.

The crash at about 8:20 p.m. in the 14800 block of West San Fernando Mission Boulevard required one person to be extricated from the car, the LAFD said in an alert.

The Fire Department expects to use a litter basket to bring the two people back to the surface so they can be taken to the hospital.

While their names, ages and genders are unknown, the LAFD said they’re expected to be “in *at least* serious condition due to the mechanism of injury.”