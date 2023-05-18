Two people suffered minor injuries when fire raced through a condominium in Woodland Hills Thursday morning.

The fire at 21801 W. Burbank Blvd. was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire started in the attached garage. Sky5 footage shows the damage also extended into the floors above.

Investigators say the fire started in the attached garage. Sky5 footage shows the damage also extended into the floors above. May 18, 2023. (KTLA)

A 45-year-old man suffered a burn injury to his neck, LAFD said. A 95-year-old woman complained of minor respiratory issues due to smoke inhalation. Neither required hospitalization.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.