Two people suffered minor injuries when fire raced through a condominium in Woodland Hills Thursday morning.
The fire at 21801 W. Burbank Blvd. was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Investigators say the fire started in the attached garage. Sky5 footage shows the damage also extended into the floors above.
A 45-year-old man suffered a burn injury to his neck, LAFD said. A 95-year-old woman complained of minor respiratory issues due to smoke inhalation. Neither required hospitalization.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.