Three people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, following a collision in Reseda Sunday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Lindley Avenue and Vanowen Street where two sedans collided, apparently in the middle of the intersection. Both cars sustained extensive damage.

Los Angeles Fire crews had to extricate two people who were trapped inside one of the vehicles, authorities said.

Both were hospitalized in critical condition. A third person suffered minor injuries.

Several lanes of travel were closed in the area.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.