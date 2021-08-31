2 in custody following shootout and pursuit that left deputy wounded in Lynwood

An investigation is continuing Tuesday into a shootout and pursuit that left one deputy wounded and two suspects in custody Monday night.

The events began about 7:10 p.m. when deputies in Lynwood were flagged down by someone who said they had been robbed at gunpoint, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The suspect’s vehicle, described by the victim as a black Dodge Ram pickup, was then seen traveling northbound on Lorraine Street from Fernwood Avenue as the deputies were still speaking with the victim.

The deputies briefly lost sight of the truck but caught up with it again at the end of a cul-de-sac near the intersection of 112th Street and Loraine Street, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The truck made a U-turn at the end of the cul-de-sac and began driving toward deputies, who were met with a barrage of gunfire, according to the news release.

Two deputies immediately exited their vehicle and returned fire.

“There were several rounds exchanged,” Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Calderaro said. “One of the deputies was struck by gunfire.”

The deputy was in stable condition after being treated at a local hospital, Calderaro said.

One person was detained at the scene, where three handguns were also located, according to the news release.

During the investigation, deputies learned a second suspect had apparently escaped the area in a white pickup truck.

A pursuit began a short time later when an assisting Sheriff’s Department unit spotted the pickup truck.

The chase continued until the truck tried to exit the 710 Freeway and crashed in the 1000 block of South Eastern Avenue in the unincorporated East Los Angeles area.

Sky 5 was over the scene as the truck plowed into a barrier and careened into a fence across the street from the freeway.

Following the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle and another shooting occurred as the deputies were trying to take him into custody, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire but did sustain injuries from the crash that were not life-threatening, according to the news release.

He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured during the pursuit or subsequent shooting.

Authorities have not identified either of the suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.