2 injured after pedestrian strikes Metro train in Hollywood: LAFD

A person attempted to jump onto a Metro Red Line train in Hollywood Wednesday evening, injuring themself and a person on the train, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pedestrian, whose identity, gender and age have not been released, “reportedly jumped onto the train from the platform and went through the window into the cab of the train” at 6:53 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert.

The address in the LAFD alert matches the Hollywood and Vine station.

Two people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, one in critical condition and another person who was already on the train with “minor, non-life-threatening injuries,” the LAFD added.