2 injured in Shadow Hills trailer fire, exotic animals uninjured: LAFD

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were able to extinguish a trailer and garage fire in the Shadow Hills area of Sun Valley in about 20 minutes on Saturday, but not before two people suffered burn wounds, the LAFD said in an alert.

The fire in the 8600 block of La Tuna Canyon Road was extinguished by about 50 firefighters at 4:24 p.m., but a man and a woman, whose ages and identities were not released, were evaluated for burn injuries, the LAFD said.

Their condition is unknown.

In addition, an unknown number of “exotic” animals were at the scene, but they “were sequestered and are not injured,” the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section, the department added.