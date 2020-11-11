2 injured in 110 Freeway shooting in South L.A.; suspects sought

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Tuesday, officials said.

Shots were fired around 2:50 p.m. on the 110 Freeway at Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims drove to a McDonald’s at Central Avenue and 58th Place after being shot. Authorities and emergency workers responded to the parking lot, and footage shows paramedics assisting a woman onto a gurney.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her elbow and was a passenger in the white Volkswagen Jetta, which was punctured by bullets, officials said.

The male driver of the Volkswagen suffered a gunshot injury to his upper body. Two other men in the vehicle were unharmed.

The two injured victims were transported to USC Medical Center, where they remained in stable condition Tuesday evening, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lane of California Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2015 white Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. It continued northbound on the 110 Freeway after the shooting, according to Lane.

“Reporting parties said there was approximately four black males in that vehicle,” Lane said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol – Central Los Angeles area office at 213-744-2331.