2 injured, including officer, after Ontario crash leads to fight on 60 Freeway; 3 arrested: Police

Two people were hospitalized, including an officer, and three people were arrested following a fight that stemmed from a crash on the 60 Freeway in Ontario Wednesday evening, police said.

The altercation unfolded after a collision on the eastbound 60 near Vineyard Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the location to check out reports of a fight on the freeway involving multiple people, according to the Ontario Police Department.

They determined that a crash occurred on the freeway and that led to the initial altercation in which a victim was assaulted, a police news release stated.

That individual was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

During the investigation at the scene, three people “became verbally and physically combative towards the officers,” and police used force “to gain control of the situation,” the release read.

One of the officers received moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

The incident led to the arrest of three people, including two juveniles. Authorities have not identified any of the individuals, nor did they release any information about potential charges against them. Details about the crash also have not been provided.

A use of force review will be conducted, which is standard protocol for the Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call police at 909-986-6711. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by dialing WE-TIP at 1-800-782-7463 or through www.wetip.com.