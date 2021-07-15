2 injured when small aircraft crashes in Riverside

Two people were injured when a small aircraft crashed on airport property in Riverside Thursday morning, officials said.

The aircraft’s pilot and one passenger were transported to area hospitals, according to the City of Riverside Fire Department. The crash was reported at 10:35 a.m.

Images shared by the Fire Department show a small plane overturned in an empty field.

Firefighters and paramedics could be seen responding to the crash site.

Officials did not say exactly where the plane went down, but said it was on airport property. Riverside Municipal Airport is located at 6951 Flight Road.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash, or how high it was off the ground when it went down.

Local officials said the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were both notified of the crash.

No information was available on the conditions of the pilot and passenger, and no further details were immediately available.

Aircraft accident update: Both the pilot and passenger have been transported to area hospitals. NTSB and FAA have been notified. pic.twitter.com/SscM9cxytn — City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) July 15, 2021