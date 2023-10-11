A pursuit suspect crashed into a bus in Silver Lake Wednesday afternoon, injuring two people, officials said.

The chase began around 12:40 p.m. and ended with the crash around 10 minutes later in the area of Fletcher Drive on or near the 5 Freeway offramp.

Two people on the commuter bus were injured, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody, though it is unclear what he or she was wanted on suspicion of.

A SIG Alert was issued at the off ramp, which was expected to be blocked for about an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bus rider Cameron Jackson was on his phone when he felt the impact of the crash from a vehicle that was “coming in, like full speed.”

“We just flew up, smacked to the side,” Jackson said “We just got hit hard, like, really hard.”

He said he felt his neck twist to the side, but a person more in the center of the bus was badly injured

No further details about the incident have been released.