The victim, Carleatis Richards, in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Two juveniles were arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man found fatally shot in Anaheim.

The victim was identified as Carleatis Richards, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of a restaurant at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Ball Road around 2:03 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Richards “suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” officials said.

Richards was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities confirm.

Two male juvenile suspects had fled the area and were later tracked down and apprehended, police said. Their ages or identities were not released.

Both suspects were arrested for suspicion of murder and booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 714-765-1900, contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or submit a tip online at occrimestoppers.org.