Police are searching for suspects after two juveniles were shot near Loyola High School in the Pico-Union neighborhood on Tuesday.

Los Angeles police received reports of the shooting at Pico Boulevard and Catalina Street around 4:30 p.m.

Both victims are juveniles, but their ages and identities have not been released.

When officers arrived, they found one victim lying on the sidewalk with injuries. They were transported to a local hospital by police. A bystander transported the second victim to the hospital.

Police are searching for suspects after two juveniles were shot in the Pico-Union neighborhood on May 30, 2023. (KTLA)

At least three male suspects fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Witnesses said some sort of argument broke out moments before the shooting took place. At least nine shell casings were discovered by reporters at the scene.

The suspects are believed to be between 18-20 years old. They were last seen wearing white shirts and baggy jeans with backpacks. The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a black sedan, possibly an Acura, and was last seen heading eastbound on Pico Boulevard.

So far, police said one victim remains in surgery while the second victim is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.