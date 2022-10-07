The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided these photos of suspected kidnappers and their vehicle, as shown on Oct. 6, 2022.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men who appeared to have kidnapped another man from Michillinda Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Thursday.

The kidnappers, believed to be in their 20s, approached a man in his 30s, knocked him unconscious and forced him into the back of their car before speeding off, the LASD said in a news release.

The getaway vehicle was a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 with license plate 6FMY326, the LASD said.

No motive for the incident has been released, but Sheriff’s Department officials said both suspects are about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh about 180 pounds.

Both were wearing a black shirt, though the driver was wearing black shorts and white Adidas shoes, while the passenger was wearing black pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information which could lead to the identification and location of the suspects, victim or vehicle are asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7150.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.