Two people were killed and one person was arrested after a crash in Mission Hills late Sunday, authorities said.

The crash was occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found a driver was heading north on Woodman Avenue when the vehicle went into southbound lanes and crashed into a parked car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, but was later arrested. The nature of the charges were not immediately released.

Authorities remained at the scene early Monday investigating the crash while the roads were slick with rain.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.