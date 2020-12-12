2 killed, 1 arrested in suspected DUI crash in Hemet

One person was arrested in a suspected DUI crash that left two people dead and another injured in Hemet early Saturday morning, police said.

A 21-year-old woman and her passenger were killed when 33-year-old Jesus Rios, of Downey, slammed his BMW into their Honda shortly before 4 a.m. on Florida Avenue near Kirby Street, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

A third person who was in the Honda was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the Honda was stopped on Florida Avenue facing east for a red traffic signal when Rios continued driving on Florida without braking, and he rear-ended the Honda, police said.

Rios, who was not injured in the collision, allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot, “but a witness prevented his escape,” police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Rios on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular

homicide, and attempted hit-and-run.

The names of those killed in the crash are not being released, pending notification of family members, police said.

Florida Avenue was closed in both directions from Gilmore Street to Sanderson Avenue for hours as investigators probed the scene.