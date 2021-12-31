2 killed, 1 hurt near Riverside after off-road vehicle crashes into canyon, police say

Two people were killed and one person was injured after an off-road vehicle crashed into a canyon near Riverside Friday afternoon, the Riverside Police Department announced.

The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m., when the vehicle carrying three people was driving on a dirt ridgeline road west of the 11300 block of Bentley Street and hit a large rock, causing the driver to lose control and veer off the side of a hill, police’s preliminary investigation showed.

The vehicle then fell into a canyon, and two of the vehicle’s occupants were found dead in the car at the bottom of the canyon, police said.

The third occupant was “ejected from the vehicle towards the top of the hill,” sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a release. That person was airlifted to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating, and the identities, genders and ages of those involved is being withheld pending the coroner’s investigation, police said.

“At this time it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were contributing factors,” the release added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Derouin at 951-826-8722 or JDerouin@riversideca.gov.