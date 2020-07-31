2 killed, 1 injured after stolen vehicle crashes during pursuit in Garden Grove

Two occupants of a stolen vehicle were dead and a third was injured after they crashed into a fire hydrant while fleeing authorities in Garden Grove Thursday, officials said.

A pursuit began when deputies tried to pull over the stolen car shortly before 6 p.m. in Stanton, near the corner of Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard, said Carrie Braun, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

About 2 miles from where the chase began, the black car crashed into a fire hydrant, then a tree, at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Chapman Avenue, Braun said.

The impact caused the vehicle to roll over, officials in Garden Grove said.

“It appears they lost control,” said Garden Grove police Sgt. Lino Santana.

Footage from the scene showed the car’s body was crumpled, and it appeared to be missing its roof.

One of the occupants died at the scene, and another died at the hospital. The third was being treated at a trauma center, and his or her condition was unknown, officials said.

There were no other occupants in the stolen car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, Santana said.

Orange County sheriff’s officials are investigating the pursuit and stolen vehicle, while Garden Grove police are investigating the crash.

No further details were available Thursday night.