Gunfight outside Riverside nightclub leaves 2 dead, security guard wounded

A gunfight outside a Riverside nightclub left two people dead and a security guard wounded early Monday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after midnight outside the business located in the 10300 block of Arlington Avenue near Tyler Street, said Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback.

Elliot Torres, a performer at the El Calentano, said he was told by the wounded security guard that the incident began when a fight broke out inside the club.

The security guard removed at least one of the people involved in the fight, but someone opened fire on him a short time later.

The security guard was struck in the leg and returned fire, Torres said.

“The security guard was just doing his job … The guy shot first so he had to defend himself,” Torres said.

The suspected gunman and another person were apparently struck in the gunfire.

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the scene, Railsback confirmed. Police have not confirmed the identities of the two people found inside the vehicle, or their involvement in the incident.

Torres said he thinks the security guard will be OK, although he was bleeding badly from his leg before being transported to a hospital.

It was unclear what prompted the initial fight inside the nightclub.