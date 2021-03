Two people were killed and three others injured when two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision in Lake View Terrace overnight.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of North Wheatland Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 10, 2021.