2 killed, 3 injured in Vermont Vista crash

Two people were killed and another three were injured in an early morning crash in the Vermont Vista area of South Los Angeles Thursday, officials said.

The two-car collision was reported about 5:20 a.m. in the area of 446 W. Century Blvd., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene and took three others to a hospital in critical condition.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a completely mangled car on the roadway, near a silver SUV with major front-end damage.

Authorities have not identified those killed in the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision and no further details were available.

