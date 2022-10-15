Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of E. Steel Road.

Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole.

Two men were found inside the vehicle with major injuries. Both men were declared dead when paramedics arrived on scene.

They have not yet been identified, but the Colton Police Department said one of the men was 34 years old.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.