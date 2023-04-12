A head-on collision killed two people and a dog, and left another dog hospitalized in San Bernardino County on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a crash on the 25500 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road in Redlands around 8 p.m. involving and sedan and an SUV.

When authorities arrived, they found the SUV driver performing CPR on the sedan driver. Paramedics arrived shortly and took over lifesaving measures on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, said Redlands police.

A male passenger from the sedan was also pronounced dead while he was being transported to the hospital.

Two dogs were found inside the sedan — one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second dog was transported to an animal hospital with minor injuries.

The SUV driver told police he was “heading west on San Timoteo Canyon Road when the eastbound sedan veered over the double-yellow line and collided with his vehicle.”

The SUV driver was treated for injuries at the scene, but declined transport to the hospital, officials said.

The investigation into the deadly collision remains ongoing. No identities were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.