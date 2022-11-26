A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County on Saturday.

The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The fatal crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue in Bloomington around 3:46 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The suspect was driving an SUV when it crashed into a vehicle parked along the curb. The impact pushed the parked car into three pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk at that moment, said CHP.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene — one adult and one juvenile, officials confirm.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The victims’ identities have not been released and will be confirmed by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

The case remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at 909-383-4247.