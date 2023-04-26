Two vehicles collided head-on in San Bernardino County Wednesday afternoon, killing both drivers instantly, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cajon Boulevard at Keenbrook Road along the Cajon Pass.

The drivers of a white pickup truck and a grey sedan were the only occupants of the vehicles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Despite airbags deploying, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of Cajon Boulevard were closed for the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause of the crash.