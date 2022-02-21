2 killed in crash following shooting outside Anaheim restaurant

Two men were killed in a crash that happened following a shooting outside an Anaheim restaurant early Monday morning.

The incident unfolded after someone fired gunshots into the air outside the El Cangrejo Nice restaurant at 12:10 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw an SUV speed away and they followed it as it ran several red lights before it slammed into a pole at the intersection of Brookhurst and La Palma Avenue — about a mile away from the restaurant, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Two unidentified men who were in the SUV died. It’s unclear whether they were connected to the shooting.

The person who fired the rounds into the air was not in the SUV. He was detained by police at the scene of the shooting.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 21, 2022.