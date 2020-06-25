2 killed in crash involving car, semi-truck on PCH in Wilmington

Two people are dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck and burst into flames in Wilmington on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Few details were immediately provided about the fiery collision, which occurred in the 2000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway just before 10:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the car fire, the alert stated.

Two people were found dead at the scene. Neither has been identified, but both were in the silver sedan. according to LAFD.

The Los Angeles Police Department as well as the county coroner’s office also responded to the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.