Two men were killed in a violent head-on collision near Pierce College in the Woodland Hills area late Monday night.

The crash was occurred around 11:30 p.m. as a white sedan and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling on Victory Boulevard near the Mason Avenue intersection.

One vehicle that was traveling eastbound apparently crossed into the westbound lanes, striking another vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

A witness to the crash said there was a large response from firefighters.

“I saw at least 15 to 20 firemen … using the jaws of life to get out the victims,” witness Justin Hunter said.

The driver believed to have crossed over the lanes was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old.

Neither of the drivers has been identified.

Victory boulevard was closed between De Soto and Mason avenues for the investigation into what caused the crash.

It was unknown if alcohol, drugs or high speed were factors.