2 killed in crash on 57 Freeway in Pomona area; SigAlert issued for southbound lanes

Two people were killed when an SUV apparently crashed into the back of a parked big rig on the 57 Freeway heading out of the Pomona area into Diamond Bar Tuesday morning.

The crash on the southbound side of the freeway occurred about 3:30 a.m. near Temple Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a red SUV stuck partially under the back of the big rig that was stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway.

CHP officials confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

No information on the victims was immediately available.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of all but one southbound lane.

The SigAlert is expected to continue until at least 7 a.m., according to the CHP.

It was unclear how many others may have been injured in the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.