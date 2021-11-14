2 killed in double shooting after illegal street car racing event in Compton

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in Compton that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies responded, they found two men who had been shot inside a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Both victims, who officials described to be in their early 20s, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that, before the fatal shootings, there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location. 

Deputies believe both incidences are related.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News