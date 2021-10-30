2 killed in fiery crash involving big rig, SUV in Ventura: CHP

Two men died in a fiery collision involving an SUV and a big rig Friday night in Ventura, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Wells Road, where it crosses over Highway 126 in the Saticoy area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two Oxnard men in a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Officials have identified driver as 33-year-old Ruben F. Hernandez. His passenger, only described as a 22-year-old man, has not been identified pending notification of kin.

According to CHP, Hernandez drove the Mitsubishi southbound on Wells Road and was approaching Henderson Road, as a 2017 Freightliner semitrailer had just exited from the eastbound 126 to get onto Wells Road.

The big rig driver, who officials identified as a 64-year-old Fillmore man, was turning left onto the northbound lanes of Wells Roads when the Mitsubishi crashed into the left rear of the semi’s trailer, CHP said.

The Mitsubishi caught fire as a result, CHP said.

Both Hernandez and his passenger in the Mitsubishi sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the big rig reported no injuries from the incident, CHP said.

Ventura City firefighters, Ventura Police Department officers and American Medical Response ambulance crews also responded.

No further details were immediately available, and CHP’s Ventura office was still investigating the cause of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Steve Lutzke at 805-662-2640.