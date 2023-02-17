Two people died after a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley Friday morning.

The collision, which occurred near the split with the 170 Freeway, occurred a few minutes after 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. Their names, ages and genders have not been released.

The crash led to the closure of the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of the 5 Freeway, the CHP said, though Caltrans later said five lanes, including the HOV lane, were closed.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed long lines of gridlocked traffic as drivers were diverted to the 170 Freeway.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.