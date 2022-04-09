Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena.

At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot.

Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on scene to transport the two people to the hospital.

Both victims later died from their injuries, the Police Department said.

The identities of the two people have not yet been released.

The Garden Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Sproles at 310-217-9618 or Sergeant Brian Messina at 310-217-9692. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through lacrimestoppers.org.