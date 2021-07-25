2 killed in head-on crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach

Two people were killed early Sunday on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach in a head-on crash involving a car on the wrong side of the road, authorities reported.

The fatal collision between a Honda and a Chrysler happened about 5:20 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Atlantic Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Before the crash, multiple witnesses called 911 to report the wrong-way driver traveling on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, the CHP reported. Initial callers said the driver of the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly up to 90 miles per hour in the area of the 91 and 5 freeways in the area of State College and Beach boulevards.

CHP units responded to the wrong-way driver reports and a short time later were notified about the head-on crash on the 91 Freeway, east of the 710 Freeway.

The initial investigation showed that the Honda was going the wrong way in the HOV lane of the eastbound 91 Freeway at about 70 to 85 miles per hour when it struck the Chrysler in the HOV head on.

A third vehicle on the freeway was also damaged a short distance from the fatal crash, but the driver of that car was not injured, the CHP said.

The victims were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Erin Marlow, 30, of Hemet, and Sol Mitchell-Hall, 21 of Palmdale.

All lanes on the eastbound 91 Freeway were temporarily closed down for several hours immediately after the crash.

UPDATE: All lanes OPEN https://t.co/IQgSD7zqdK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 25, 2021