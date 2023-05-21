Two people died when a driver slammed into their car as they were leaving a drive-thru in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The driver ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. at 3998 S. Normandie Ave. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and a half-mile from the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The victims had just picked up food from the drive-thru of a Burger Factory when the driver of a white Jeep hit them going extremely fast, between 80 or 90 miles per hour, according to Los Angeles Police.

The suspect tried to run away from the crash scene but witnesses helped ensure they didn’t get away.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. at 3998 S. Normandie Ave. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. May 21, 2023. (KTLA)

“There were witnesses that gave chase, followed him, and tried to stay within eyesight of the suspect. Ultimately this led to him being taken into custody,” said LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno.

The identities of the victims and the suspect were not immediately available.

The area of Normandie and MLK Blvd. remained closed late into the morning.

Neighbors told KTLA that speeding is a constant problem in the area.

“People are driving too fast on these streets. They’re not paying attention,” said Carla Lee. “It’s really bad. They changed the whole intersection … and we still have accidents on this street.”