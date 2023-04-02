Two men are dead after shots rang out following an unknown type of altercation in Hollywood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and La Brea Avenue.

Police say a group of people were in the parking lot when an argument of other conflict began. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at two of the men in the group.

The group dispersed and the two men were left behind, dying from their wounds. One was found in the parking lot where the shooting happened and the other was found on a nearby sidewalk.

Fire responders arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures, but one of the men was declared dead at the scene. The second man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead as well.

Both victims are Black men believed to be in their 20s, police said. Their names have not yet been released.

Police were nearby when the shooting happened and responded to the area quickly, but the gunman had already fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, police said, but no additional information has been released.

Police have canvassed the area and talked to people near the scene, but additional witnesses are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information related to this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau Homicide division at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.