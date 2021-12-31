2 killed in Lancaster shooting: Sheriff’s Department

A man and woman are dead after a shooting in Lancaster Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The shooting in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-9 was reported at about 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a release, and the man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The names and ages of the victims were not released, nor was any information about potential suspects in the killings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.